Ahsoka Tano Helmet, 40th Anniversary “Return of the Jedi,” and “Book of Boba Fett” Figures Coming to Hasbro’s Black Series and Vintage Collection

Star Wars Celebration Europe has just concluded and among the many exciting reveals from the galactic weekend were Hasbro’s new additions to The Black Series and Vintage Collection.

What’s Happening:

Day 2 of Star Wars more announcements from Hasbro The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and Return of the Jedi collectibles in their Vintage Collection and Black Series lines.

collectibles in their Vintage Collection and Black Series lines. Fans can celebrate the stories of Din Djarin, Ahsoka Tano, Cad Bane, the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi and so many others.

The Vintage Collection delivers 3 ¾-inch scale figures and ships, while The Black Series offers collectors 6-inch scale action figures and a full size electronic helmet.

Both lines of action figures feature classic design and packaging, premium detail, deco and multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

Pre-orders for the new collectibles will open on April 11th at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers like our friends at Entertainment Earth .

and other major retailers like our friends at . Check back soon for links to the individual items.

This Republic-era handcrafted Naboo N-1 Starfighter has been extensively modified to be a truly one-of-a-kind vehicle for the Mandalorian and his foundling Grogu.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION THE MANDALORIAN’S N-1 STARFIGHTER

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $129.99

Available for pre-order 4/11 at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse

Includes vehicle, figure with Grogu, droid socket, 2 stands and 5 entertainment-inspired accessories.

During the Clone Wars, Ahsoka Tano asked the Jedi to help a besieged Mandalore. Though little Republic support could be spared, a 501st Clone Trooper division pledged their loyalty to Ahsoka, demonstrated by their repainted helmets.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES AHSOKA’S CLONE TROOPER PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET

Ages 14 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $131.99

Available for pre-order 4/11 at 1pm ET at Amazon and additional fan channel retailers

and additional fan channel retailers [Requires 3x AAA batteries – not included]

Renowned bounty hunter Cad Bane was known for his impressive arsenal of weapons and allies. His work with the Pyke Syndicate on Tatooine led him face-to-face with Boba Fett.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CAD BANE

Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Spring 2024)

Includes figure and 2 series-inspired accessories.

Available for pre-order 4/11 at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse

A former gladiator turned deadly bounty hunter, Krssantan is a towering black-furred Wookiee who made a name for himself in the criminal underworld with his intimidating presence and raw strength.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION KRRSANTAN

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $27.99

Available for pre-order 4/11 at 1 pm ET exclusively at Hasbro Pulse

Includes figure and 9 entertainment-inspired accessories.

Protected by Skiff Guards, Jabba the Hutt’s palace bustled with court members, henchmen, and dregs of the galaxy who attempted to curry favor with the grotesque crime lord.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION JABBA’S COURT DENIZENS

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $72.99

Available for pre-order 4/11 at 1 pm ET exclusively at Hasbro Pulse

Includes 4 figures and 5 entertainment-inspired accessories.

A chilly technocrat, Tiaan Jerjerrod was responsible for overseeing construction of the second Death Star above the forest moon of Endor.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION MOFF JERJERROD

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available for pre-order 4/11 at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse

Includes figure and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory.

A native of Sullust, Nien Nunb was a smuggler who fought for both the Rebel Alliance and the Resistance during his long career.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION NIEN NUNB

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available for pre-order 4/11 at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse

Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories.

Jabba the Hutt was one of the galaxy’s most powerful gangsters, with far-reaching influence in both politics and the criminal underworld.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES JABBA THE HUTT & SALACIOUS B. CRUMB

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $89.99

Available for pre-order 4/11 at 1 pm ET exclusively at Hasbro Pulse

Includes 2 figures, railing and pipe entertainment-inspired accessories.

Inspired by the iconic moment in STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI, when Luke Skywalker witnesses the Force Spirits of the people who shaped him: Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Yoda.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES FORCE SPIRITS

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $77.99

Available for pre-order 4/11 at 1 pm ET exclusively at Hasbro Pulse

Includes 3 figures.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ARTOO-DETOO (R2D2)

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for pre-order 4/11 at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse

Includes figure and 6 entertainment-inspired accessories.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUKE SKYWALKER (JEDI KNIGHT)

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for pre-order 4/11 at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse

Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DARTH VADER

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for pre-order 4/11 at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse

Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES EMPEROR’S ROYAL GUARD

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for pre-order 4/11 at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse

Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories.