Trailer Released For Highly Anticipated New Disney Junior Series “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures”

Disney Junior Viewers and Star Wars fans alike are sure to enjoy the new series, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures after their first glimpse of the program in a new trailer that was released earlier today.

What’s Happening:

Today, Disney+ Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures .

Set during The High Republic era, the animated series follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way.

Produced by Lucasfilm in collaboration with Wild Canary for Disney+ and Disney Junior, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is executive produced by Lucasfilm’s James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, and Josh Rimes. Michael Olson ( Puppy Dog Pals ) is showrunner and executive producer; Elliot M. Bour ( Elena of Avalor ) is supervising director and co-producer; Jeannine Hodson (Puppy Dog Pals) is producer; and Lamont Magee (Black Lightning) is consulting producer.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures stars Jamaal Avery, Jr. as Kai Brightstar, Juliet Donenfeld as Lys Solay, Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs, Emma Berman as Nash Durango, Jonathan Lipow as RJ-83, and Piotr Michael as Master Yoda. On May 4, 2023, Disney+ Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures in celebration of Star Wars Day.