Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Disney Parks by Joey Chou, Disney Villains and Disney Foodie Fun!

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the fifteenth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and the spotlight is on Disney villains, Disney parks with artwork by Joey Chou and a couple of other fun designs.

Our favorite Disney retailer, shopDisney, has unveiled their latest assortment of pins and today, they’re focusing on Disney Parks, Disney villains, and Disney Munchlings!

Yesterday, a new collection from Joey Chou

Fans of Disney villains will love the new spotlight pins that feature Ursula, Cruella, Scar and Chernobog in all their vile glory.

Disney foodie fans can grow their collection with the new Disney Food-D’s showing off Bobby and the Leaning Tower of Cheez-a; and a mystery blind box series featuring the Disney Munchlings.

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

Today shopDisney celebrates a new Parks collection featuring artwork by Joey Chou; fun foodie pins inspired by A Goofy Movie and the Disney Munchlings micro plush and four fantastic Disney villains that we love even though they’re bad.

Disney Parks Pin by Joey Chou – $14.99

Mickey and Minnie Mouse with Tinker Bell Fantasyland Pin by Joey Chou – Disney Parks – $14.99

Ursula Pin – The Little Mermaid – Disney Villains – $14.99

Cruella De Vil Pin – 101 Dalmatians – Disney Villains – $14.99

Scar Pin – The Lion King – Disney Villains – $14.99

Chernobog Pin – Fantasia – Disney Villains – $14.99

Disney Munchlings Series 2 Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 5-Pc. – Limited Release – $34.99

Max and Bobby Pin – A Goofy Movie – Food-D's – Limited Edition – $19.99

