Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Disney Parks by Joey Chou, Disney Villains and Disney Foodie Fun!

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the fifteenth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and the spotlight is on Disney villains, Disney parks with artwork by Joey Chou and a couple of other fun designs.
What’s Happening:
- shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins.
- Our favorite Disney retailer, shopDisney, has unveiled their latest assortment of pins and today, they’re focusing on Disney Parks, Disney villains, and Disney Munchlings!
- Yesterday, a new collection from Joey Chou made its debut and today two beautiful pins joined the lineup. Both feature Mickey and friends visiting Disney’s castle parks.
- Fans of Disney villains will love the new spotlight pins that feature Ursula, Cruella, Scar and Chernobog in all their vile glory.
- Disney foodie fans can grow their collection with the new Disney Food-D’s showing off Bobby and the Leaning Tower of Cheez-a; and a mystery blind box series featuring the Disney Munchlings.
- Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.
- The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney with individual pins selling for $14.99-$34.99.
- Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!
Pin-Tastic Tuesday
Today shopDisney celebrates a new Parks collection featuring artwork by Joey Chou; fun foodie pins inspired by A Goofy Movie and the Disney Munchlings micro plush and four fantastic Disney villains that we love even though they’re bad.
Disney Parks Pin by Joey Chou – $14.99
Mickey and Minnie Mouse with Tinker Bell Fantasyland Pin by Joey Chou – Disney Parks – $14.99
Ursula Pin – The Little Mermaid – Disney Villains – $14.99
Cruella De Vil Pin – 101 Dalmatians – Disney Villains – $14.99
Scar Pin – The Lion King – Disney Villains – $14.99
Chernobog Pin – Fantasia – Disney Villains – $14.99
Disney Munchlings Series 2 Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 5-Pc. – Limited Release – $34.99
Max and Bobby Pin – A Goofy Movie – Food-D's – Limited Edition – $19.99
