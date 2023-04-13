See How “The Little Mermaid” Was Reimagined in New Behind-the-Scenes Featurette

A new featurette for the live-action The Little Mermaid has been released, giving a look behind-the-scenes at bringing this incredible tale to life.

What’s Happening:

Featured in the featurette “A World Reimagined” are: Halle Bailey – Ariel Rob Marshall – Director Lin-Manuel Miranda – Producer/Lyricist Melissa McCarthy – Ursula Awkwafina – Scuttle Alan Menken – Composer/Songwriter

Director Rob Marshall talks about the need to expand the story for the live-action adaptation, as well as Halle Bailey “setting the bar” when auditioning for the role.

Legendary composer Alan Menken recalls how the original animated version of the film was the first he ever scored. He notes how emotional it was coming back, especially working alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda.

We also get a look at Halle Bailey in the recording booth performing “Part of Your World.”

About The Little Mermaid: