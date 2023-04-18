R5-D4, Boba Fett Coming to Hasbro’s The Black Series and Vintage Collection Lines

We’ve made it through eight weeks of the Mando Mania merchandise campaign and more fun from Hasbro is on the horizon. Soon, new action figures inspired by The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett will be joining The Black Series and Vintage Collection.

Once again, Hasbro is shining the spotlight on the Disney+ series The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett with figures for the Black Series and Vintage Collection.

series and with figures for the Black Series and Vintage Collection. Forgotten droid, R5-D4 is getting a new life in the Black Series as a 6-inch scale figure that fans will be eager to add to their collection. When he’s not intimidated, he’s up for any assignment.

R5-D4 is also coming to The Vintage Collection as is Boba Fett in his Tusken gear. The 3 3/4-inch scale figures feature artwork and styling inspired by the original Kenner line.

Both lines of figures feature premium detail, deco and multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

All three items will be available for pre-order starting April 19th at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse

Links to the individual products can be found below.

A battered astromech droid, R5-D4 has had a long operational span bouncing around various owners on Tatooine for decades. Now, he resides in Docking 3-5 of Mos Eisley Spaceport in Peli Motto’s employ.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES R5-D4

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for pre-order 4/19 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse , Amazon , BigBadToyStore , Entertainment Earth

Includes figure and 5 entertainment-inspired accessories including an antenna.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION R5-D4

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available for pre-order 4/19 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse , Amazon , BigBadToyStore , Entertainment Earth

Includes figure

Robbed of his armor after a narrow escape from the Sarlacc pit, bounty hunter Boba Fett earns the respect of his Tusken captors and learns about their customs along the way.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION BOBA FETT (TUSKEN)