Affordable and Attainable Housing Near Walt Disney World Anticipated to Open in 2026

The new affordable and attainable housing development announced last year by Walt Disney World will break ground next year, with the first units anticipated to be completed in 2026.

What’s Happening:

Disney is also expanding their plans to now include approximately 1,400 total units – over 100 higher than initially announced.

More units will equal more chances for Florida families to gain access to attainable housing, in addition to creating new Florida jobs as part of the construction and operation.

As previously announced, The Michaels Organization, a nationally recognized developer, will build and operate the property, which would be just a few miles away from the Magic Kingdom