Knott’s Berry Farm Reintroduces Modified Chaperone Policy for Guests 15 and Under

Knott’s Berry Farm is once again implementing a chaperone policy, effective Saturday, April 22nd.
What’s Happening:
- Following an incident that took place last July, Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, CA implemented a new chaperone policy, which, according to their site, enforced that all guests ages 17 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old in order to enter the park, with this chaperone being required to show a valid photo ID with their date of birth.
- That policy was whittled down to only be in place on Saturdays, before being taken away all together this past February.
- Now, Knott’s and other parks across the Cedar Fair chain are once again putting a chaperone policy into effect, beginning this Saturday, April 22nd.
- This time, the policy will apply to guests 15 and under, instead of 17 and younger.
- Furthermore, each designated chaperone can now accompany a maximum of ten underage guests and will need to remain with them at all times. Unaccompanied minors found inside the park are subject to ejection.
- The chaperone policy will be in effect daily from 4:00 p.m. until park close.
What They’re Saying:
- Knott’s Berry Farm statement: “The safety of our guests and associates has always been our top priority at Knott's Berry Farm. Over the past two years, there have been increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior across our industry and at other major entertainment venues. We are committed to keeping Knott's Berry Farm a place where families and friends come together to enjoy a one-of-a-kind park full of fun experiences and immersive entertainment.”
- “We believe these changes will help ensure that Knott's Berry Farm continues to have a positive atmosphere where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun and good food. Millions of guests have counted on us for exactly that, and we will continue to deliver on that promise for generations to come.”