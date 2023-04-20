Knott’s Berry Farm Reintroduces Modified Chaperone Policy for Guests 15 and Under

Knott’s Berry Farm is once again implementing a chaperone policy, effective Saturday, April 22nd.

Following an incident

That policy was whittled down to only be in place on Saturdays, before being taken away all together this past February.

Now, Knott’s and other parks across the Cedar Fair chain are once again putting a chaperone policy into effect, beginning this Saturday, April 22nd.

This time, the policy will apply to guests 15 and under , instead of 17 and younger.

Furthermore, each designated chaperone can now accompany a maximum of ten underage guests and will need to remain with them at all times. Unaccompanied minors found inside the park are subject to ejection.

The chaperone policy will be in effect daily from 4:00 p.m. until park close.

