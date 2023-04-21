National Geographic Earth Day 2023 Merchandise Spotlight

Earth Day celebrations are in full swing and this year, National Geographic has partnered with several brands for a lively assortment of products that are sustainably made and honor the planet and the majestic creatures who call it home.

What’s Happening:

Earth Day is tomorrow, April 22nd, and National Geographic has some exciting products to help commemorate this annual celebration!

Whether families are looking to explore the world through fun science kits and informative books, or adults want to add new apparel and accessories to their collection, these current and upcoming selections are pro planet.

TERREX SWIFT R3 GTX X NATGEO

Just this week adidas announced a multi-season collaboration

Weird but True Puzzle

The Society has also partnered with Cariuma for new footwear designs featuring Peace Lilies in two colorway options; and continue their partnership with Lokai, Explore Scientific, and Buffalo Games to provide themed silicone bracelets, binoculars, and puzzles that embrace the beauty of our planet.

Fans of elephants will be anxious to check out the new documentary form James Cameron, Secrets of the Elephants

Many of these items are available now at their corresponding retailers. Links to the individual products can be found below.

Purchase With A Purpose:

Every National Geographic product purchase helps support the global nonprofit National Geographic Society

adidas TERREX – Coming April 27th

Spotlight pieces from the National Geographic adidas TERREX collection include:

Cariuma

National Geographic has teamed up with sneaker brand Cariuma for a lively line of footwear.

Peace Lily Green Canvas and Peace Lily Purple Canvas.

Lokai and Explore Scientific

shopDisney

National Geographic recently debuted its spring line of lifestyle apparel and accessories themed to one of Earth’s most majestic creatures: the elephant.

Books for Young Explorers

STEM Kits and Toys

Kids with varying interests will have plenty to discover and explore with STEM kits and toys inspired by Earth Science, Sea Otters, and wildlife figures.