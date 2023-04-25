Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Exclusive, Villains, Animated Films

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the seventeenth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays which focuses on Disney villains, supporting cast, and a D23 Exclusive.

Our favorite retailer, shopDisney, is bringing fans a new series or pins and today it’s all about Disney villains, a D23 exclusive featuring Lizzie McGuire and a few other surprises.

Oh those lucky D23 Gold Members! They can secure a really cool exclusive pin inspired by Lizzie McGuire

The Disney villains series returns with four new character pins including Yzma, Jafar, The Headless Horseman and Maleficent.

Speaking of villains, there’s also an Ursula pin from the live-action version of The Little Mermaid that features Melissa McCarthy in her take on the powerful sea witch.

The remaining styles include a glow in the dark pin from A Goofy Movie showcasing Max as Powerline along with his sweetheart Roxanne; and two “supporting cast” pins with a whole crew of characters from Moana and Aladdin.

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney

Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

This week we get another D23 Exclusive, more Disney villains, Ursula from the live-action The Little Mermaid and some miscellaneous looks that you’ll want in your pin collection.

D23 Exclusive

D23-Exclusive The Lizzie McGuire Movie 20th Anniversary Pin – Limited Edition – $18.99

Learn More: ​​Celebrate 20 Years of "The Lizzie McGuire Movie" with a D23 Gold Member Exclusive Pin

Disney Villains

Yzma Pin – The Emperor's New Groove – Disney Villains – $14.99

Jafar Pin – Aladdin – Disney Villains – $14.99

The Headless Horseman Pin – The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad – Disney Villains – $14.99

Maleficent Pin – Sleeping Beauty – Disney Villains – $14.99

The Little Mermaid

Ursula Pin – The Little Mermaid – Live Action Film – Limited Release – $17.99

Max and Roxanne and Supporting Cast Pins

Roxanne with Max as Powerline Glow-in-the-Dark Pin – A Goofy Movie – $14.99

Moana Supporting Cast Pin – $17.99

Design includes Pua, Hei Hei, Te Fiti, Maui as falcon, Tamatoa and various Kakamora

Aladdin Supporting Cast Pin – $17.99

Design includes Genie, Abu, Magic Carpet, Sultan, Iago and Rajah

Miscellaneous Disney Fun

