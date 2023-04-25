Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Exclusive, Villains, Animated Films

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the seventeenth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays which focuses on Disney villains, supporting cast, and a D23 Exclusive.
What’s Happening:
- shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins.
- Our favorite retailer, shopDisney, is bringing fans a new series or pins and today it’s all about Disney villains, a D23 exclusive featuring Lizzie McGuire and a few other surprises.
- Oh those lucky D23 Gold Members! They can secure a really cool exclusive pin inspired by Lizzie McGuire that shows the animated version of Lizzie riding on a scooter.
- The Disney villains series returns with four new character pins including Yzma, Jafar, The Headless Horseman and Maleficent.
- Speaking of villains, there’s also an Ursula pin from the live-action version of The Little Mermaid that features Melissa McCarthy in her take on the powerful sea witch.
- The remaining styles include a glow in the dark pin from A Goofy Movie showcasing Max as Powerline along with his sweetheart Roxanne; and two “supporting cast” pins with a whole crew of characters from Moana and Aladdin.
- Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.
- The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney with individual pins selling for $14.99-$18.99.
- Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!
Pin-Tastic Tuesday
This week we get another D23 Exclusive, more Disney villains, Ursula from the live-action The Little Mermaid and some miscellaneous looks that you’ll want in your pin collection.
D23 Exclusive
D23-Exclusive The Lizzie McGuire Movie 20th Anniversary Pin – Limited Edition – $18.99
Learn More: Celebrate 20 Years of "The Lizzie McGuire Movie" with a D23 Gold Member Exclusive Pin
Disney Villains
Yzma Pin – The Emperor's New Groove – Disney Villains – $14.99
Jafar Pin – Aladdin – Disney Villains – $14.99
The Headless Horseman Pin – The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad – Disney Villains – $14.99
Maleficent Pin – Sleeping Beauty – Disney Villains – $14.99
The Little Mermaid
Ursula Pin – The Little Mermaid – Live Action Film – Limited Release – $17.99
Max and Roxanne and Supporting Cast Pins
Roxanne with Max as Powerline Glow-in-the-Dark Pin – A Goofy Movie – $14.99
Moana Supporting Cast Pin – $17.99
- Design includes Pua, Hei Hei, Te Fiti, Maui as falcon, Tamatoa and various Kakamora
Aladdin Supporting Cast Pin – $17.99
- Design includes Genie, Abu, Magic Carpet, Sultan, Iago and Rajah
