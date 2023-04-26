New Character Posters Released for Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”

New character posters have been revealed for Disney's The Little Mermaid. This features some of your favorite characters including Ariel, King Triton, Ursula, Prince Eric, Sebastian, Scuttle and Flounder.

What's Happening:

Check out the new character posters that have just been released for Disney's The Little Mermaid, coming to theaters May 26.

Tickets are now available, and you can find out more about that by clicking here

About The Little Mermaid:

is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric.

While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

Cast: