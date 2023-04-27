Disneyland Pauses Performances Of “Fantasmic!” At Least Through Mid-May

Disneyland has paused performances of the popular nighttime spectacular, Fantasmic!, at least through mid-May after a high-profile incident took place during the show on Sunday, April 22nd.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland has said that performances of the popular nighttime spectacular, Fantasmic!, have been paused through at least May 14th.

The show, a popular offering at the park for over three decades, has been updated over the years drawing fans and devotees who make it a point to watch the show upon every visit.

A high profile incident

In previous situations wherein the Maleficent Dragon was not available, those familiar with the show noticed the difference where the performer portraying Maleficent (from Sleeping Beauty) would have an extended appearance on stage, high in the sky, facing Mickey Mouse for the climax of the show. This past instance is just an example of how the show can be adjusted, and Disneyland has made no comment at this time on what the future performances of Fantasmic! Will look like.

would have an extended appearance on stage, high in the sky, facing Mickey Mouse for the climax of the show. This past instance is just an example of how the show can be adjusted, and Disneyland has made no comment at this time on what the future performances of Fantasmic! Will look like. On Sunday, April 22nd, during the presentation of the popular nighttime spectacular , a fire erupted

As the event took place in the middle of the fan-favorite show, videos of the event quickly circulated on social media garnering national attention, and being featured on local and national news broadcasts throughout the country.

Flame effects at Disney Parks in shows, parades, and attractions have been temporarily turned off as the investigation into what occurred at Disneyland continues. As of press time, no official cause has been revealed.