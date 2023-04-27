Reedy Creek Fire Department Reaches Labor Agreement with Central Florida Tourism Oversight Board

Yesterday’s Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board was full of important topics of discussion, but one was particularly noteworthy when it came to the operation of the Reedy Creek Fire Department.

John Sherry, representative for the Reedy Creek Fire Department spoke to the new Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board at yesterday’s District Board Meeting.

There, he announced that as of April 25th, there was a full, tentative agreement that the membership of those employed by the fire department are ready to vote on that will be ready for the new board of supervisors to take into consideration at the upcoming May meeting.

According to Sherry, the negotiations between the fire department and the former Reedy Creek Improvement District have been at a stand-still for four years, leading Sherry to add that they were at a “day one” point when the new board came into power.

While Sherry was speaking with the board, he was overcome with emotion, calling their appointment a career-altering and life-changing event, adding that the new board has his respect while thanking them for their quick action when it comes to the long-standing negotiations between the district and the fire department he represents.

The board thanked him for his comments, as well as his service to the district before calling up the next speaker.

The Reedy Creek Fire Department (RCFD) was established in 1968 to provide fire prevention and fire protection to the District. Basic ambulance service began in 1971, followed by advanced life support service in 1976. Reedy Creek Fire Department maintains four fire stations located throughout the District and provides fire, rescue, and emergency management services for the citizens and visitors of the City of Bay Lake and City of Lake Buena Vista – which comprise the massive Walt Disney World

RCFD currently Provides 911 communications, life support (ALS), emergency medical services (EMS), fire & rescue services, fire prevention, and emergency management services to the district.

No specific details of the new agreement were shared during the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board meeting, only that an agreement had been reached and would be submitted for approval at next month’s meeting.