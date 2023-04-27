Character Posters For “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” Released

Disney Junior and Disney+ are building anticipation for what are sure to be favorite characters for the next generation of Star Wars fans with new character posters for Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures.

What’s Happening:

Disney Junior and Disney+ are getting ready for the wide release of their newest series, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures with a set of new posters featuring characters from the new animated series.

with a set of new posters featuring characters from the new animated series. The poster set features all of the main characters from the series, including Master Yoda, who will be featured in the Star Wars preschool series.

preschool series. Set during The High Republic era, the animated series follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way.

Produced by Lucasfilm in collaboration with Wild Canary for Disney+ and Disney Junior, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is executive produced by Lucasfilm’s James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, and Josh Rimes. Michael Olson ( Puppy Dog Pals ) is showrunner and executive producer; Elliot M. Bou r ( Elena of Avalor ) is supervising director and co-producer; Jeannine Hodson ( Puppy Dog Pals ) is producer; and Lamont Magee ( Black Lightning ) is consulting producer.

is executive produced by Lucasfilm’s James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, and Josh Rimes. Michael Olson is showrunner and executive producer; Elliot M. Bou is supervising director and co-producer; Jeannine Hodson ( ) is producer; and Lamont Magee ( ) is consulting producer. Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures stars Jamaal Avery, Jr. as Kai Brightstar, Juliet Donenfeld as Lys Solay, Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs, Emma Berman as Nash Durango, Jonathan Lipow as RJ-83, and Piotr Michael as Master Yoda.

stars Jamaal Avery, Jr. as Kai Brightstar, Juliet Donenfeld as Lys Solay, Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs, Emma Berman as Nash Durango, Jonathan Lipow as RJ-83, and Piotr Michael as Master Yoda. On May 4, 2023, Disney+ Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures in celebration of Star Wars Day.