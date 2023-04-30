“Only Murders in the Building” Season Three to Premiere August 8th

Thanks to a Freudian slip from Steve Martin, we have learned that season three of Only Murders in the Building will premiere on August 8th.

What’s Happening:

During the show, Martin and Short gave updates on what they've been up to recently, showing a picture of them alongside their co-stars Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd.

At one point, Martin stated, “Catch the new season August 8,” which was followed by Short responding, “Our show is like Steve trying to pee — it streams for 33 minutes.”

About Only Murders in the Building:

Only Murders in the Building is an American mystery-comedy television series created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman.

The ten-episode first season premiered on Hulu in August 2021.

The plot follows three strangers played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, with a shared interest in a true crime podcast.

The series has received critical acclaim for its comedic approach to crime fiction, as well as the performances and chemistry among the lead performers.

The show’s second season, which wrapped up in August 2022, ended with a one-year time jump and introduced Paul Rudd as Ben Glenroy check out Alex’s recap of the episode