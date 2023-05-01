Starbucks’ “Been There” Series Continues with Jakku, Coruscant and Mustafar Designs Launching on May 4th

We all know how essential that first cup of coffee (or tea) can be to your morning routine, and if it gets you thinking about incredible destinations in the Star Wars universe, that’s even better, right? Well good news galaxy lovers! You can venture across the cosmos with another wave of Starbucks’ “Been There” mugs debuting on May the 4th.

It’s been nearly four years since Disneyland Walt Disney World Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

It might be a while before fans get to experience other planets, but for now they can dream of the place they’d love to visit thanks to a series of new Starbucks “Been There” mugs.

Each mug has a white background full of "hand drawn" images of landmarks and characters important to the planet. The inside of the mugs feature a solid color that's subtly connected to the famed locale.

Jakku

Audiences took their first journey to Jakku in The Force Awakens and it’s here that we meet Rey. Naturally, she’s featured on the mug along with BB-8 and the Niima Outpost.

Coruscant

A planet that’s one giant city? It sounds crowded and that means there’s never a dull moment! Master Yoda takes the spotlight as he serves on the Jedi Council and fans will also spot padawans in training, the Jedi Temple (or Imperial Palace), the mysterious centipedes that invaded Padmae’s chamber, and Mace Windu holding his purple lightsaber.

Mustafar

Most of us know Mustafar as a deadly volcanic planet, but at one time, it was a lush and vibrant garden world. It seems fitting that Darth Vader—who left his hopeful past and turned to the Dark Side—would eventually embrace the planet as his personal sanctuary. Darth Vader is featured here in his human form (fighting Obi-Wan) as well as in the sleek but menacing suit that keeps him alive.

Follow along for more Star Wars fun by checking our Star Wars Day tag page that features the latest news, reviews, merchandise and more. May the Force Be With You!