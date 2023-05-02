Bring Batuu to You With Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series Dok-Ondar Figure

Happy (almost) Star Wars Day folks! As fans around the world gather in person and virtually to celebrate May the 4th, Hasbro is helping to make this day even better with the release of new action figures including Dok-Ondar! That’s right, the famed treasure collector who runs a successful “Den of Antiquities” on Batuu is now joining the Black Series and we can’t wait.

What’s Happening:

If you’ve been a Star Wars fan for more than a year, then you know the whirlwind of activity that happens in the first few days of May.

“May the 4th be with you” started out as a fun greeting between fellow Star Wars devotees, and has since divulged into a full on holiday known as Star Wars Day!

Holidays mean presents, or in this case buying gifts for yourself and shopDisney is here to deliver fun apparel, accessories and collectibles including some awesome action figures. Chief among them is Dok-Ondar!

Dok-Ondar joins Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series line which features 6-inch scale figures boasting multiple points of articulation, entertainment inspired accessories, premium deco and design.

From what we can tell, Dok-Ondar will come in his traditional white tunic, brown vest, blue sash and a series of necklaces featuring ancient relics. He’ll also have a few of his wares in hand, like a crystal blue cube and garnet prism.

A handful of other characters will be debuting as well, but we won’t know who until Thursday so stay tuned!

The Dok-Ondar Black Series figure will be available at shopDisney

Check back soon for links to the individual items.

Follow along for more Star Wars fun by checking our Star Wars Day tag page that features the latest news, reviews, merchandise and more. May the Force Be With You!