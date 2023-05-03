New Trailer Released For 16th Season of “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia”

Fans are getting a taste of the antics and hijinx that they can expect when It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia returns for a 16th season thanks to a new trailer released today.

What’s Happening:

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns in June for a record-extending Sweet 16 Season.

returns in June for a record-extending Sweet 16 Season. The Gang is ripping straight from the headlines as they yearn for the past and attempt to survive the year, navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage and a few figures from their past rearing their heads.

As revealed by FX It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 premieres on June 7 on FXX. It will then stream the next day on Hulu

season 16 premieres on June 7 on FXX. It will then stream the next day on The premiere will consist of the first two episodes, and then after that, new episodes will debut each week until the finale, the first batch of new episodes since last season kicked off in December 2021.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 will reportedly rip into the headlines, with fans getting to see the group delve into issues like inflation, the U.S.-Russia relationship, mental health, gender equality, injury liability, gun control, and celebrity-branded products. This continues the show's long-standing tradition of finding skewed inspiration from what's most relevant in the news.

season 16 will reportedly rip into the headlines, with fans getting to see the group delve into issues like inflation, the U.S.-Russia relationship, mental health, gender equality, injury liability, gun control, and celebrity-branded products. This continues the show's long-standing tradition of finding skewed inspiration from what's most relevant in the news. This season will also contain an element of nostalgia. The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia cast, which includes The Ronald “Mac” MacDonald (Rob McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito), throwback to the past 16 seasons, while staying firmly planted in 2023.

cast, which includes The Ronald “Mac” MacDonald (Rob McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito), throwback to the past 16 seasons, while staying firmly planted in 2023. The season will also see Mac battle with allergies and long-distance dating. Charlie, meanwhile, will take on his long-forgotten sisters, with Dee fighting for rent control and women’s athletics and Frank wrestling for his gun. As for Dennis, he'll be struggling to improve his mental health.

Season 16 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia premieres on June 7th.