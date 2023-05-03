Nick Fury Graces Cover of Empire Magazine for Marvel’s “Secret Invasion”

We’re just over a month away from Nick Fury taking on the Skrulls in Marvel’s Secret Invasion on Disney+. Today, Empire Magazine shared two covers featuring the super spy and the shape-shifting aliens.

The first of the two covers features Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury front and center with Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos, the Skrull we first met in Captain Marvel , fading behind him.

, fading behind him. Check out the full cover in the tweet from Marvel below:

The second cover features dozens of seemingly ordinary people holding up Skrull masks in front of their faces, a powerful image and a strong representation of the story of Secret Invasion .

It also sees Nick Fury among the sea of Skrulls, but how can we possibly know if it’s the real Fury?

More on Secret Invasion:

In Marvel Comics, “Secret Invasion” is a story in which Earth has been infiltrated by the shape-shifting race of aliens known as the Skrulls. Earth’s mightiest heroes have to assemble to take out this new threat, but they don’t know who they can trust as any one of them can be a Skrull.

It does, however, seem as though this new series will head in a more contained and intimate direction, with none of the actual Avengers having a role to play.

Marvel’s Secret Invasion will debut on Disney+ on June 21st.