Carrie Fisher Honored With Posthumous Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

Earlier today, “Star Wars Day” became “Carrie Fisher Day” in Hollywood, California when a new star honoring the late actress was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame..

What’s Happening:

Earlier today, Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, honoring the late actress who famously played Princess Leia in the films before her death in 2016.

The star on the Walk of Fame was unveiled appropriately enough on May 4th, or as fans say, “May the Fourth be With You.” The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce also declared today Carrie Fisher Day.

Fisher’s star joins fellow Star Wars alum Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on the Walk of Fame, all three of which are located on Hollywood Boulevard on the 6800 block.

alum Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on the Walk of Fame, all three of which are located on Hollywood Boulevard on the 6800 block. The star is also located across the street from the star for her late mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, who also died in 2016, just one day after Fisher.

Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, accepted the star on behalf of her late mother, alongside Mark Hamill, C3PO and R2D2.

There, Lourd said “Leia is more than just a character, she is a feeling…people’s love for Leia didn’t die with my mom, it continues to get passed on from generation to generation, just like my mom passed it on to me, and I am now passing it onto my children. And hopefully, they will pass it onto theirs…I feel so lucky that even though they won’t get to meet my mom, they will get to know a piece of her through Leia. And I will get to tell them that the little lady in the TV is my mommy, their grand-mommy. I can’t wait to bring my kids here when they’re old enough to understand how cool it is.”

For more about the life and times of star Carrie Fisher, check out our post here.