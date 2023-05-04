“Revenge of the Jedi” Japanese Movie Poster Featured as RSVLTS’ Star Wars Day Exclusive

Do you feel all of the excitement spreading through the galaxy? That’s right! RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has a new Star Wars Day exclusive Return of the Jedi shirt that’s out to get revenge on the boring apparel in your closet!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

RSVLTS is bringing the galaxy to fans with an incredible new lineup of Kunuflex button down shirts inspired by the 40th anniversary of Return of Jedi. Of course today is Star Wars Day and that also means a new limited edition exclusive will be included in the drop, one that pays homage to the film’s original title: Revenge of the Jedi.

Just like the poster art this design includes a full profile of Darth Vader’s sleek and terrifying helmet along with the striking visual of Luke and his father in lightsaber combat. Oh, and the title of the film keeps its ombre yellow to red coloring, and is written in Japanese.

Since this Star Wars x RSVLTS collection celebrates a movie milestone, all apparel features a limited edition 40th Anniversary Return of the Jedi patch too. In addition to the “Revenge of the Jedi” exclusive, RSVLTS’ May the 4th drop spans classic (unisex) and women’s style Kunuflex button-down shirts (each $70), with select items available in koozies ($6), preschool ($39) and hybrid shorts ($65).

Revenge of the Jedi

Trust your feelings. You want this shirt that not only honors the OG Star Wars Trilogy, but also the film’s first title! Designed after the initial wave of promotional movie posters for Episode VI, this “Revenge of the Jedi” button down embraces Darth Vader’s final struggle with the Dark and Light Sides of the Force. Available in classic.

Adult Button Down – “Revenge of the Jedi”

The Revenge of the Jedi shirt joins the new Star Wars collection and will be available at RSVLTS.com starting May 4 at 4pm ET.

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

