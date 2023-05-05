D23 Continues Disney100 Celebrations With Fan Events Through 2023

D23: The Official Disney Fan Club is set to bring more fan-centric fun for the rest of the year as the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company celebrations continue.

What’s Happening:

As the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company continues, D23 is ready to share exciting updates on upcoming experiences that they are bringing exclusively to members of the official Disney fan club.

A cornerstone of the D23 Member experience is the opportunity to experience fan-centric events, and today, D23 is sharing more of the events that fans can participate in as Disney100 continues.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Mulan Mulan on the big screen with a 25th Anniversary screening! This magnificent event will take place on May 28 at the Los Angeles State Historic Park in Los Angeles, California. Tickets are available at the official site now.

on the big screen with a 25th Anniversary screening! This magnificent event will take place on May 28 at the Los Angeles State Historic Park in Los Angeles, California. Tickets are available at the official site now. Rogers: The Musical Disney California Adventure

D23 Presents – X-Men Hellfire Gala – What do you get when you cross the elegant world of high fashion with the daring world of Marvel

DESTINATION D23:

The biggest Disney fan event of the year, Destination D23, is on its way to Walt Disney World

Destination D23 Livestream – For those unable to attend in person, select presentations at Destination D23 will be livestreamed on D23.com for audiences to enjoy no matter where you are in the world.

D23 Shopping Spree – While current ticketholders to Destination D23 will gain priority first access to the exclusive shopping opportunities at this event, there will be a separate, specially ticketed experience for D23 Gold Members who aren’t attending Destination D23 but still want to snag collectibles, exclusives, and marvelous merchandise with the D23 Shopping Spree. Fans will be offered a chance to take part in shopping at the Contemporary Resort with Mickey’s of Glendale, The Walt Disney Company Store, and the Ink & Paint

This fall, D23 will also be holding special events for Hocus Pocus, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas , and Halloweentown, each returning to the Sleepy Hollow International Film Festival. Disney fans can expect more details coming soon.

, and each returning to the Sleepy Hollow International Film Festival. Disney fans can expect more details coming soon. D23 Black Flame Ball: Celebrating 30 Years of Hocus Pocus – Just like the sinister Sanderson Sisters, D23 is heading back to Salem, Massachusetts—bringing a bombastic blowout bash to this historic town. It’s been 30 years since the Sandersons first returned to Salem, and we’re lighting the Black Flame Candle one more time to raise the dead (and the roof) at this Halloween happening.

– Just like the sinister Sanderson Sisters, D23 is heading back to Salem, Massachusetts—bringing a bombastic blowout bash to this historic town. It’s been 30 years since the Sandersons first returned to Salem, and we’re lighting the Black Flame Candle one more time to raise the dead (and the roof) at this Halloween happening. 25 Years of Halloweentown with D23 – Return to the magic of Halloweentown with D23, in St. Helens, Oregon, where we’ll be hosting very special 25th anniversary screenings of this DCOM classic in Halloweentown itself!

with D23 – Return to the magic of with D23, in St. Helens, Oregon, where we’ll be hosting very special 25th anniversary screenings of this DCOM classic in itself! Sleepy Hollow International Film Festival – D23 is excited to bring a few spine-tingling classics to the film fest that’s a “celebration of outstanding genre cinema in the historic cradle of the American supernatural”—located in the storied town of Sleepy Hollow, New York.

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas: 30th Anniversary – Fans and stans of every age, wouldn’t you like to see something strange? Come with us and you will see the Halloween world with D23! Relive the cult classic that has been a staple of the scary and merry seasons for generations of superfans. Much like the pumpkin king himself, we’re mapping out major plans for this skele-bration.

100 YEARS OF DISNEY

As all fans know, 2023 marks the 100th Anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. Even more magical events are set to take place, including a winter full of Wish :

: 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company – D23 is bringing the dream to life for the fans and welcoming Members to an enchanted celebration at the historic Walt Disney Studios on October 16th – the actual 100th Anniversary of Disney. More details coming soon, plus the fall issue of Disney twenty-three will be a special edition commemorating this milestone.

Wish – This year is also marked by a remarkable new story from Walt Disney Animation Studios, bringing to life an epic tale that has been a century in the making. Blending multiple styles of animation and referencing a myriad of classic Disney films, Wish is positioned to make every wish you’ve ever had come true. To close out the year, D23 will celebrate the debut of this fantastic new feature with special screenings and so much more.

shopDisney Disney100 coverage is presented by



