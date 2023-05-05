Photos/Video: Playing with Hey Disney! Voice Activated Assistant at Walt Disney World

Originally announced back in 2021, Hey Disney!, a voice activated assistant on Amazon Echo devices, is now appearing in more resorts at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

First announced in September 2021 Star Wars

Back in November, the Hey Disney! service began rolling

We were able to play with the features of Hey Disney! on a recent Walt Disney World stay, and you can see the features in the video below.

Mickey Mouse comments on the weather, a fully interactive trivia game can be played, and the software even includes soundscapes to evoke the feel of being in the parks.

Hey Disney! will also work with MagicBand+, which will react with lights and haptics as players answer trivia questions from the device. The band will also light up and buzz when an alarm or timer the guest sets goes off.