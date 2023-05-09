Photos: The Boneyard at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Closes For Refurbishment

An opening day attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, The Boneyard in Dinoland USA, is now under refurbishment, expected to reopen in mid-June.

The Boneyard, the massive playground area where kids can explore and excavate a T-Rex and a Triceratops while climbing, sliding, digging, and playing at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, closed for refurbishment on May 1st.

In Dinoland USA backstory, The Boneyard is where the dinosaur bones were discovered that brought students and the Dino Institute to town, and is an open-air space designed to look like a dig-site where younger paleontologists are welcome to play.

As of press time, the area is expected to reopen in mid-June, but until then, a special side entrance is still open so guests can access “The Dig Site.” This area of The Boneyard is a larger section of the attraction that features a large play area (read: sandbox) where younger guests can unearth large fossil pieces while guests not wishing to partake can sit in a larger area with tables and cooling fans.



