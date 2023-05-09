New Menu Items Available at EPCOT’s Space 220 Restaurant

Space 220 Restaurant can be found at EPCOT, and it is truly an out of this world dining experience. There are some delicious new items that have been added to the menu.

New Menu Items:

Lift-Offs (Appetizers)

Seafood Cannelloni “Rockets” – shrimp, scallops, snapper, saffron cream sauce, salmon caviar, chives

Neptuna Tartare – sushi grade yellowfin tuna, avocado crema, mango coulis, edamame, wonton crisp, yuzu dressing

Roasted Asparagus Soup – jumbo lump crabmeat, roasted poblano and red peppers, citrus chili oil, crouton

Star Course (Entrées)

Tomahawk Pork Chop – slow roasted 16 oz Niman Ranch pork chop, corn flan, succotash, spiced applesauce

Pan Roasted Swordfish “Cioppino” – shrimp, littleneck clams, prince edward island mussels, tomato fennel seafood broth, toasted garlic bread

Supernova Sweets (Dessert)

Vanilla Bean Greek Yogurt Parfait – black sesame crumble, yuzu curd, macerated blackberries, basil blackberry sauce

Cosmic Cupcake (Kid’s Menu) – chocolate vegan devil's food cake topped with vanilla frosting & galactic sprinkles

Fruity Pebbles Cereal Rocket Pop (Kid’s Menu) – fruity pebbles, marshmallow, chocolate rocket