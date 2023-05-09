New Disney+ Avatars Feature Characters From “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures”

Having only been on the platform for a few days, fans are already showing their love of the new Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures on Disney Junior and Disney+, where they can now select their streaming avatar to reflect their favorite character from the new preschool series.

Only days after the show premiered, fans of the new Disney Junior preschool series, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures can now select one of a few characters from the show as their Disney+ avatar.

Fans can choose from Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, Nubs, or Nash Durango as their animated icon when scrolling through the plethora of titles available on Disney+, including the new Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way.

Produced by Lucasfilm in collaboration with Wild Canary for Disney+ and Disney Junior, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is executive produced by Lucasfilm's James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, and Josh Rimes. Michael Olson (Puppy Dog Pals) is showrunner and executive producer; Elliot M. Bour (Elena of Avalor) is supervising director and co-producer; Jeannine Hodson (Puppy Dog Pals) is producer; and Lamont Magee (Black Lightning) is consulting producer.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures stars Jamaal Avery, Jr. as Kai Brightstar, Juliet Donenfeld as Lys Solay, Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs, Emma Berman as Nash Durango, Jonathan Lipow as RJ-83, and Piotr Michael as Master Yoda.

Disney+ premiered Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures on May 4th in celebration of Star Wars Day. You can catch the new series now on Disney Junior and streaming on Disney+.