Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of “Return of the Jedi” with Products Inspired by the Third Star Wars Film

Next week (May 25th, to be exact) marks the 40th anniversary of the final film in the original Star Wars trilogy: Return of the Jedi. And with that celebration comes a cavalcade of fun and exciting new merchandise inspired by Lucasfilm’s 1983 smash hit from producer George Lucas. One great example is the above-pictured Pop! Moment Darth Vader vs. Luke Skywalker ($35.00) from Funko, which recreates the famous lightsaber duel between Luke and his estranged father from the end of the film.

Over at shopDisney– and at Disney Parks– there’s this amazingly cute (until you think about what the Ewoks might have done with the Stormtroopers who once occupied those helmets) Ewoks Collectible Figure – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary, which is available for $125.

Then from Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Vintage Collection of 3 ¾”-scale action figures come Wicket and Kneesa from the cult-classic mid-1980s Ewoks cartoon series, available as a two-pack of toys for $36.99 at the official Hasbro Pulse website.

Up next is the Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi Han Solo in Carbonite Mini Backpack ($90.00) from Loungefly. And yes, I’m sure they know that this iconic imagery debuted in The Empire Strikes Back, but who can forget the follow-up scene in Return of the Jedi when Leia unfreezes poor Han from the Carbonite block in Jabba’s Palace?

For LEGO fans, there's this Endor Speeder Chase Diorama ($79.99), which recreates the scene from the back half of the movie with Luke Skywalker and his sister Princess Leia chasing the scout troopers through the Endor forest.

And lastly, Uncanny Brands has created this Star Wars Halo Death Star Waffle Maker ($59.99), for those who can’t enjoy their breakfast without being reminded of the Empire’s planet-sized weapon of mass destruction, though this waffle maker seems to depict the first Death Star from the original Star Wars movie (Episode IV – A New Hope), and not the second under-construction one seen in Return of the Jedi.

