Disney Asks Florida Court to Dismiss Lawsuit from Central Florida Tourism Oversight District

Disney has asked a judge to dismiss or stay the lawsuit filed by the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board at the beginning of the month, according to Deadline.

Disney is now asking a Florida judge to dismiss the suit, calling it “moot” and claiming that state law requires that the state court sideline the litigation until the company’s own federal case against Ron DeSantis is resolved.

Disney’s legal team saif the following in its brief, which was filed today: “Disney’s earlier-filed and earlier-served federal action is pending between substantially the same parties, and it involves substantially overlapping issues. In these circumstances, controlling precedents provide that the court lacks discretion to proceed with this case. Disney regrets that it is compelled to litigate these issues anywhere, but the federal action is the proper vehicle for first hearing the parties’ dispute.”

Disney’s motion also explains that “any order this Court could issue—in either party’s favor—legally irrelevant.” “If the Court rejects the board’s claims on their merits and agrees with Disney that the contracts complied with any procedural and substantive requirements of state law, the board would still be prohibited from complying with them under the new state statute,” according to the company in its motion. “For the same reason, even if the Court found merit in the board’s objections to the contracts, any order to that effect would be pointless because the contracts would already be void under the new state statute. In short, any declaration about the contracts’ enforceability, voidness, or validity—either way—would be an advisory opinion with no real-world consequence. Trial courts in Florida are forbidden from issuing advisory opinions, and this case should be dismissed.”

Disney is pushing for the case to be fought in federal court, where it is asking that a judge restore its authority over the special district, arguing that DeSantis’s actions violated its constitutional rights, and uphold the development contracts that were voided

Disney’s legal team also says in their motion: “Faced with a newly hostile state administration, Disney aimed to protect its planned investments in Central Florida—including thousands of new jobs and billions of dollars in capital over the next decade—by executing two development contracts with the local government body that had managed the special district where Disney has been located for more than 50 years. Public notice appeared twice in a prominent Orlando newspaper, and there were two public hearings on the subject. Over no objection, the contracts were executed in early February.”

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board chairman has not commented on the situation.

