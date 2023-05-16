Universal Studios Japan Announces the Closure of The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Terminator 2: 3D and Backdraft

Universal Studios Japan has announced the closure of three longtime attractions – The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Terminator 2: 3D and Backdraft.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Studios Japan has announced a special closing event for The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, which will run from July 4th, 2023 – January 22nd, 2024, when the attraction will permanently close.
- Having opened on January 22nd, 2004, this means it will close exactly 20 years to the day that it opened.
- With this announcement, it was also revealed that two neighboring attractions, Terminator 2: 3D and Backdraft, are now permanently closed.
- Both have been closed since the coronavirus related closures of 2020 and did not reopen.
- There’s no word on any replacements for the trio of attractions, but the long-running rumor has been that something Pokemon could be replacing The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, at the very least.
- In 2021, Universal Studios Japan and The Pokémon Company announced a new collaborative partnership, so could we now be seeing the fruits of this deal? Only time will tell.
- Spider-Man fans will still be able to experience the beloved attraction at Universal Orlando’s Islands of Adventure.
- Be sure to make your way to Universal Studios Japan before January 22nd, 2024 for one last ride on The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man.