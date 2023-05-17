New Breakfast Menu Debuts At Aulani’s Off The Hook Restaurant

A casual restaurant at Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa, now features a new breakfast menu filled with culinary delights for guests to enjoy poolside.

What’s Happening:

Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa has a new breakfast menu available at Off the Hook

The full breakfast menu features options for the whole family to enjoy, including these delicious entrees that those visiting can enjoy: Sweet Bread French Toast – Sweet bread makes the best French toast, and this dish comes topped with fresh berries and maple syrup. Three Egg Omelet with Aulani Potatoes – Choose three toppings from a wide variety of ingredients – including bacon, Portuguese sausage, tomato, onion, red bell pepper, cheddar, Swiss and more – and then enjoy your made-to-order omelet with a side of flavor-packed Aulani potatoes. Mickey Waffles – Caramelized bananas and country cream adds a tropical twist to this iconic treat. Seasonal Fruits and Berries – A colorful selection of fresh fruits and berries paired perfectly with banana bread and country cream.



The coffee bar previously located at Wailana Bar has now moved to Off the Hook, featuring both caffeine and breakfast needs in one place. This full-service coffee bar has everything from drip coffee to espresso drinks to hot chocolate – and don’t forget to try the Aulani Special, a Macadamia nut-flavored mocha.

The kids menu offers similar treats with perfect portions for guests ages nine and under.

Off the Hook will continue to offer lunch and dinner for dining in or via Mobile Order to go, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and full bar service starting at 10 a.m. The wide variety of convenient menu options makes this pool-adjacent location a great choice for on-the-go guests.

