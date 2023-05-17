New Breakfast Menu Debuts At Aulani’s Off The Hook Restaurant

A casual restaurant at Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa, now features a new breakfast menu filled with culinary delights for guests to enjoy poolside.
What’s Happening:
- Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa has a new breakfast menu available at Off the Hook poolside dining starting today, and it includes tasty grab-and-go breakfast fare (like Mickey waffles) that is now available daily from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. so you can fuel up for fun in Hawai‘i’s sun.
- The full breakfast menu features options for the whole family to enjoy, including these delicious entrees that those visiting can enjoy:
- Sweet Bread French Toast – Sweet bread makes the best French toast, and this dish comes topped with fresh berries and maple syrup.
- Three Egg Omelet with Aulani Potatoes – Choose three toppings from a wide variety of ingredients – including bacon, Portuguese sausage, tomato, onion, red bell pepper, cheddar, Swiss and more – and then enjoy your made-to-order omelet with a side of flavor-packed Aulani potatoes.
- Mickey Waffles – Caramelized bananas and country cream adds a tropical twist to this iconic treat.
- Seasonal Fruits and Berries – A colorful selection of fresh fruits and berries paired perfectly with banana bread and country cream.
- The coffee bar previously located at Wailana Bar has now moved to Off the Hook, featuring both caffeine and breakfast needs in one place. This full-service coffee bar has everything from drip coffee to espresso drinks to hot chocolate – and don’t forget to try the Aulani Special, a Macadamia nut-flavored mocha.
- The kids menu offers similar treats with perfect portions for guests ages nine and under.
- Off the Hook will continue to offer lunch and dinner for dining in or via Mobile Order to go, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and full bar service starting at 10 a.m. The wide variety of convenient menu options makes this pool-adjacent location a great choice for on-the-go guests.
- Learn more about Aulani’s delicious dining options at the official Aulani website.
