“Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny” Premieres at Cannes, Tickets For June Release Go On Sale May 22

After having its world premiere at the Cannes International Film Festival, fans learned when they will be able to get their hands on tickets for the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny ahead of the June 30th release.

What’s Happening:

The 76th International Cannes Film Festival World Premiere of Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has taken place after much anticipation.

has taken place after much anticipation. In attendance at the Palais des Festivals were stars Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore and director/writer James Mangold and producers Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel.

After the premiere, we now know that tickets for the highly-anticipated final entry in the Indiana Jones franchise will go on sale on May 22nd.

To further build the hype train for the new adventure, a new featurette

Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist for this highly anticipated final installment of the iconic franchise– a big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring cinematic adventure. Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge ( Fleabag ), Antonio Banderas ( Pain and Glory ), John Rhys-Davies ( Raiders of the Lost Ark) , Shaunette Renée Wilson ( Black Panther ), Thomas Kretschmann ( Das Boot), Toby Jones ( Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy ), Boyd Holbrook ( Logan ), Olivier Richters ( Black Widow ), Ethann Isidore (Mortel ) and Mads Mikkelsen ( Another Round) .

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrives in theaters on June 30th.