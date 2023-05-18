New Rescue Jr. Kids Area to Open Saturday, May 27th at SeaWorld San Diego

SeaWorld San Diego’s recently announced Rescue Jr. kids themed area will officially open on Saturday, May 27th.
What’s Happening:
- SeaWorld San Diego announced the opening date of Rescue Jr. with a cute video, featuring some kids talking about the new area.
- Opening May 27th, children will become the heroes of the park and learn about animal rescue and rehabilitation in the coolest way possible – through hands-on, active, and engaging experiences.
- Kids can enjoy exciting play elements, a splash pad, water features, climbing structures and amazing rides. Real rescue vehicles, an obstacle course, puzzles, fun animal facts, and tips on how to help conservation every day add to the fun.
- Aspiring conservationists can also see rescued animals up close, hearing their amazing stories of survival and learning more about how to get involved in helping protect marine animals everywhere.
- This reimagined kids area will take over for Sesame Street Bay of Play near the entrance of the park, which was previously Shamu’s Happy Harbor.
- Rescue Jr. will feature three reimagined attractions perfect for the youngest guests: Rescue Rafter, Rescue Riders and Tidepool Twist.
- More details on all the area’s attractions, play areas, and experiences can be found in our previous post.