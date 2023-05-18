Universal Parks To Celebrate 30th Anniversary of “Jurassic Park” With Special Dining, Merchandise, and Experiences

Universal Parks and Resorts is celebrating the anniversary of the iconic cinematic classic, Jurassic Park, with special experiences, merchandise, and dining offerings at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood join the “Jurassic June” (#JurassicJune) celebration with special, limited-time experiences to honor the 30th anniversary of the groundbreaking film, Jurassic Park.

Across both coasts this summer, theme park guests can celebrate one of the greatest cinematic adventures ever created with exclusive merchandise, specialty food and beverage offerings and screenings of the 1993 iconic film.

Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando guests can step through the iconic gates of Jurassic Park at Universal Islands of Adventure and explore an immersive land home to exciting experiences inspired by the record-breaking franchise, including Jurassic Park River Adventure – where a leisure raft ride turns into a daring eight-story plunge to escape a ferocious T. Rex and Jurassic World VelociCoaster – Florida’s fastest and tallest launch coaster.

The Jurassic Park Tribute Store th anniversary merchandise including apparel, hats, key chains, plush, collectibles and more.

anniversary merchandise including apparel, hats, key chains, plush, collectibles and more. Jurassic-Themed Menu Items: Guests visiting Thunder Falls at Islands of Adventure can sink their teeth into a new Coconut Cajeta Churro (a caramel infused churro drizzled with coconut flakes and caramel sauce) and Prehistoric Raptor Wings (chargrilled chicken wings marinated with olive and spices then tossed in a sweet chili sauce and served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, and a plantain chip). Guests can also enjoy an exclusive Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Fanta flavor – the “Wild Refresherrrr” – starting June 1.

Jurassic Park Film Screenings at Universal Cinemark in CityWalk: Guests can catch screenings of the original Jurassic Park on June 9, 10 and 11 at Universal Cinemark.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood pays homage to the landmark movie with its popular “Jurassic World—The Ride.” The adventure continues the saga of the blockbuster franchise, taking guests into the exhilarating world of dinosaur Jurassic Park.

Exclusive Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Merchandise: Universal Studios Hollywood will mark Jurassic Park’s 30th anniversary with an assortment of merchandise from apparel and plush to collectibles and more to celebrate the film. Select items will be available at the UNIVRS and Universal Studios Store on CityWalk and within the theme park at the Universal Studio Store and Jurassic Outfitters, located adjacent to “Jurassic World—The Ride.”

Jurassic-Themed Food and Beverage Offerings: Universal Studios Hollywood will serve up a new selection of Latin American inspired food and themed anniversary beverages this summer at Jurassic Cafe, located next to “Jurassic World—The Ride.” The new menu will feature Grilled Veggie and Beef Skewers, Brazilian Cheese Bread, Raptor Hummus, Coconut Flan, Dino Chocolate Tres Leches Cake and a Family Feast (two half chickens and two skewers, hummus, chips, cheese balls, mojo pork and vegetables). Guests can quench their thirst with Jurassic World-themed Boxed Water, an exclusive Jurassic Park 30 th Anniversary “Wild Refresherrrr” Fanta Flavor or an Amber Mojito. The popular Isla Nu-Bar’s menu will expand to include a new “Jurassic Water” cocktail and dinosaur-themed wines – Pterrior Dactyl Rosé and Blanco-Osaurus. Additionally, cocktails can be served in a new souvenir Volcano Tiki Cup.

Jurassic Park on the Big Screen at Universal Cinema AMC in CityWalk: Moviegoers can catch screenings of the original film at Universal Cinema AMC the weekend of June 9.

The activities at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood are just part of a collection of exciting experiences taking place during #JurassicJune and beyond to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park. Fans can look forward to new broadcast, digital and game content, as well as exclusive merchandise across a variety of categories at retailers around the world, a re-release of the film, retail promotions, anniversary celebration events, fan conventions and more to celebrate the awe-inspiring film. Follow #JurassicPark30 for more information about anniversary activities.