Universal Orlando Announces The Making of “Jurassic Park” Tribute Store

Universal Orlando Resort has revealed a first look at their new summer Tribute Store, which will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park.
What’s Happening:
- With the signage installed overnight, Universal Orlando has officially revealed that the next iteration of the popular Tribute Store will be themed around Jurassic Park.
- More specifically, it looks like it will be themed around the making of the 1993 blockbuster.
- As with this year’s Mardi Gras Tribute Store, this will be located in the new permanent location for the temporary stores, in the Hollywood section of the park.
- No other details, including an opening date, have been revealed at this time.
- This isn’t the first “Jurassic” Tribute Store, as two years ago, we got a Jurassic World Tribute Store timed to the opening of Jurassic World Velocicoaster.
