Universal Orlando Announces The Making of “Jurassic Park” Tribute Store

Universal Orlando Resort has revealed a first look at their new summer Tribute Store, which will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park.

What’s Happening:

With the signage installed overnight, Universal Orlando has officially revealed that the next iteration of the popular Tribute Store will be themed around Jurassic Park .

. More specifically, it looks like it will be themed around the making of the 1993 blockbuster.

As with this year’s Mardi Gras Tribute Store

No other details, including an opening date, have been revealed at this time.

This isn’t the first “Jurassic” Tribute Store, as two years ago, we got a Jurassic World Tribute Store

