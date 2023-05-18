Universal Orlando Announces The Making of “Jurassic Park” Tribute Store

Universal Orlando Resort has revealed a first look at their new summer Tribute Store, which will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park.

  • With the signage installed overnight, Universal Orlando has officially revealed that the next iteration of the popular Tribute Store will be themed around Jurassic Park.
  • More specifically, it looks like it will be themed around the making of the 1993 blockbuster.

  • As with this year’s Mardi Gras Tribute Store, this will be located in the new permanent location for the temporary stores, in the Hollywood section of the park.
  • No other details, including an opening date, have been revealed at this time.
  • This isn’t the first “Jurassic” Tribute Store, as two years ago, we got a Jurassic World Tribute Store timed to the opening of Jurassic World Velocicoaster.

