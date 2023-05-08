Universal Orlando Donating 100% of Proceeds from “Love is Universal” Merchandise to LGBTQ+ Charities Through August

Universal Orlando Resort is doing something pretty remarkable, by donating 100% of the profits from their “Love is Universal” line of merchandise to various LGBTQ+ charities, through August 2023.

Through August, Universal Orlando will donate 100% of profits from the “Love is Universal” merchandise range to local organizations including Zebra Youth, The Center Orlando and onePULSE Foundation. These donations help those organizations' efforts to support and engage the local LGBTQ+ community.

Items in the “Love is Universal” line include a variety of different style T-Shirts and jackets, a backpack, fanny pack, some mugs, and more.

