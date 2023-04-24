Universal Orlando Looking for Dancers and Vocalists for Halloween Horror Nights Stage Show

The first audition for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights event at Universal Orlando has popped up, looking for dancers and vocalists in a stage show.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Orlando Resort is currently accepting submissions for a Halloween Horror Nights stage show.
- Dancers must be well-versed in the styles of hip-hop and/or jazz, while vocalists must be able to portray female roles with a strong rock and roll style.
- Select candidates may be invited to participate in callbacks at a later date.
- Interested candidates must provide availability for all rehearsal dates during the month of August and all Halloween Horror Nights performance dates:
- 9/1-3, 9/6-10, 9/13-17, 9/20-24, 9/27-10/1, 10/4-8, 10/11-15, 10/18-22, 10/25-31
- The submission deadline is midnight ET on May 7th, 2023.
- No details have been revealed on just what show or shows will be featured at this year’s event.
- For more information on the audition and to apply, click here.
More on Halloween Horror Nights 2023:
- The world’s premier Halloween event returns to Universal Studios Florida for a record-breaking 44 nights this fall – unleashing a new slate of horrifying haunted houses and scare zones filled with menacing creatures, and outrageous entertainment on select nights September 1st through October 31st.
- Tickets for this year’s event are now available to purchase.
- With the announcement of this year’s event dates, “See You in the Fog” merchandise arrived at Universal Orlando.
- At the end of last year’s event, the first house for this year’s event was announced – inspired by the hit USA & SYFY series, Chucky.
