Clark Johnson to Recur And Direct Two Episodes of “Daredevil: Born Again”

Clark Johnson (Evil, Bosch), is set to recur and direct episodes of the upcoming Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Clark Johnson is set to appear as a recurring character in the upcoming Disney+ Marvel Daredevil: Born Again , where he is speculated to be playing the role of Cherry, though that is officially unconfirmed at this time.

, where he is speculated to be playing the role of Cherry, though that is officially unconfirmed at this time. Details about his character are being kept under wraps, but reports have confirmed that Johnson will be directing two episodes of the anticipated new series.

Written and executive produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord, the new installment centers on Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, otherwise known as Matt Murdock, an attorney by day and crimefighter by night. Vince D’Onofrio is set to reprise his role as mob boss Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin. Other announced main cast members include Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini, Arty Froushan and Nikki M. James. Jon Bernthal’s Punisher also is reprising his role.

Earlier this month, production halted on the new series as a result of the WGA Writer’s strike, which was filming in New York.

Though production has been halted, there appears to be no change (at this time) to the Spring 2024 release date of Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+.

on Disney+. Johnson has numerous film and television projects that he has helmed, including episodes of: The Shield Your Honor City on a Hill Love & Death Mayor of Kingstown Accused Alaska Daily Evil Homeland Law & Order The Get Down Luke Cage The Good Fight The Wire

For film, he directed: Percy V. Goliath Juanita S.W.A.T. The Sentinel

You can see him on-screen in The Wire, Alpha House, Homicide: Life on the Street and Evil on Paramount+.