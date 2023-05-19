Save the City, Save the Day! Gargoyles Ultimate Lexington Figure Now Available for Pre-Order

Disney’s 1990s animated cartoon Gargoyles remains a big hit with fans of a certain age and NECA is hoping to appeal to the group with another awesome collectible in the Ultimate figures line. This time it’s the savage, yet tech savvy Lexington who’s ready to join your collection.

Disney fans who grew up in the 90s no doubt remember the animated series Gargoyles . The show followed an ancient clan of gargoyles who were transported to modern-day Manhattan when their Scottish castle was relocated.

The team consists of seven winged creatures who've made it their mission to protect NYC. Several of the characters have been introduced as action figures, and now NECA is adding Lexington to the list.

Lexington is here to save the day and he’s going to be efficient while doing it! After all “speed it the key.” The creature joins the exciting line of 7-inch figures that are highly detailed and feature multiple points of articulation for epic posing and photoshoots.

Fans will love all of the cool accessories that are included with Lex such as a crossbow and bolts plus interchangeable head and hands that help to indicate his current mood.

The Lexington Gargoyles figure is available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and sells for $37.99.

He's expected to ship to fans in October of 2023. A link to the individual item can be found below.

Gargoyles Ultimate Lexington

“One of the rookery trio (alongside Brooklyn and Broadway), Lexington is fascinated with modern technology and has become the clan's resident tech expert.”

Gargoyles Ultimate Lexington 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – $37.99

Features flexible webbed wings that can be folded closed, and is fully articulated

Includes interchangeable heads, interchangeable hands, crossbow and bolts, headset, and remote

Comes in display-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap

More Gargoyles Ultimate Figures

David Xanatos is pretty, cool but we’re also big fans of the heroes (and villains) themselves. Fans can pre-order these other characters to complete their collection:

