“The Little Mermaid” Star Halle Bailey Surprised Disneyland Guests with Ariel Makeover, Movie Premiere

Halle Bailey, star of The Little Mermaid, surprised two families during a Disneyland visit after a video of their reactions to the film’s first trailer went viral, according to the Disney Parks Blog.
- McKenzie, Madison and Carter Lanier along with Mckenzie and Riley Fleming were invited to enjoy a Disneyland Resort vacation with their families after their reactions to The Little Mermaid Trailer went viral.
- While receiving a makeover at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, the five girls were surprised with a pre-recorded video just for them from Bailey.
- The magic then got taken up a notch as the Little Mermaid herself became a part of their world when Bailey stepped around the corner to greet them in person.
- Bailey then invited both families to join her on the “blue carpet” for the world premiere of The Little Mermaid.
- Check out the special moment in the video below:
About The Little Mermaid:
- The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.
- The film stars:
- Halle Bailey (grown-ish) as Ariel
- Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog’s Way Home) as Prince Eric
- Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) as the voice of Sebastian
- Awkwafina (Raya and the Last Dragon) as the voice of Scuttle
- Jacob Tremblay (Luca) as the voice of Flounder
- Noma Dumezweni (Mary Poppins Returns) as Queen Selina
- Art Malik (Homeland) as Sir Grimsby
- Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men) as King Triton
- Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) as Ursula
- The Little Mermaid is directed by Oscar nominee Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns) with a screenplay by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Finding Neverland).
- The songs feature music from multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto).