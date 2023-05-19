“The Little Mermaid” Star Halle Bailey Surprised Disneyland Guests with Ariel Makeover, Movie Premiere

Halle Bailey, star of The Little Mermaid, surprised two families during a Disneyland visit after a video of their reactions to the film’s first trailer went viral, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

McKenzie, Madison and Carter Lanier along with Mckenzie and Riley Fleming were invited to enjoy a Disneyland Resort The Little Mermaid Trailer went viral.

went viral. While receiving a makeover at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

The magic then got taken up a notch as the Little Mermaid herself became a part of their world when Bailey stepped around the corner to greet them in person.

Bailey then invited both families to join her on the “blue carpet” for the world premiere of The Little Mermaid .

. Check out the special moment in the video below:

About The Little Mermaid: