Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro Says Disney Will Not Explore Smaller Regional Parks Like Universal

During a Q&A session earlier today, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products chairman Josh D’Amaro responded to an inquiry regarding smaller regional experiences akin to what Universal announced earlier this year.

What’s Happening:

This morning, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products chairman Josh D’Amaro participated in a Q&A session at the JP Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference.

While there, D’Amaro answered a question geared towards Disney’s response to Universal Studios building smaller regional parks around the country.

D’Amaro responded by saying that while it must be an interesting idea for the teams over at Universal, it is not something that Disney is interested in doing at this time, instead focusing on investing in their existing parks and resorts.

Fans may recall that back in January, Universal Parks and Resorts (now Universal Destinations and Experiences) announced a new family park

The new park concept, set in a lush green landscape and featuring immersive themed lands, celebrates Universal’s iconic brand of entertainment, humor, and innovation and brings to life its beloved characters and stories in ways that will wow even the youngest theme park goers.

The proposed park will be designed to be more intimate and engaging for younger audiences and will be sized for a regional audience. It will be full of family-friendly attractions, interactive and playful shows, character meet and greets, unique merchandise and fun food and beverage venues. Although smaller in size, it will still carry the same quality as Universal’s other larger resort destinations.