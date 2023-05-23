Disney Channel Debuts New “Lilo & Stitch” Chibi Tiny Tales Featuring Pudge The Fish

Disney Channel has debuted another new Chibi Tiny Tales short featuring the characters from the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, Lilo & Stitch, that can now be seen on their YouTube channel, as well as peppered throughout the programming of the cable network.

The latest in a set of new Chibi Tiny Tales shorts celebrating the 2002 Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Lilo & Stitch , has debuted, telling a new story where Lilo sets out to get Pudge the fish his peanut butter sandwich.

This new Chibi Tiny Tales also includes a blink and you’ll miss it reference to a recent decision to censor a moment in the original Lilo & Stitch as seen on Disney+

The 2002 cult-classic from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Lilo & Stitch , tells the story of an experimental genetic abomination who made an escape and crash landed on Earth in Hawaii, where he passes himself off as a dog and gets adopted by a young girl named Lilo. Together, the two outcasts form a strong bond through adventures and hijinks and learn that OHana means family, even if you aren’t related by blood.

Chibi Tiny Tales typically adapts many of the Disney Channel and Disney XD shows into their format, including Big City Greens , The Owl House , Amphibia , and others, including the popular Disney Channel Original Movies like High School Musical and ZOMBIES . The shorts proved so popular that a new series had even been developed for the network, Chibiverse.

