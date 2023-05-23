Kennedy Space Center To Celebrate 40 Years of Women In Space With Special Events And Offerings

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Cape Canaveral, Florida is celebrating 40 Years of Women in Space with a panel discussion and afternoon tea that will kick off a summer series of signature events.

Kicking off a series of events designed to showcase and celebrate 40 years since the first American woman explored space, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will host two out-of-this-world panel discussions and exclusive afternoon tea events, Thursday, June 15 and Friday, June 16.

Women in Space Panel, June 15 & June 16 – 11 a.m.

Guests are invited to join trailblazing, veteran astronauts and space industry leaders for a Women in Space Panel in the IMAX Theater: June 15: Veteran astronaut Anna Fisher Veteran astronaut Kathy Thornton Caley Burke, flight design analyst, NASA’s Launch Services Program June 16: Veteran astronaut Anna Fisher Veteran astronaut Kay Hire Noelle Zietsman, vice president and chief engineer for Boeing Exploration Systems Nancy Cuty, partnership development manager, NASA KSC Center Planning

The astronauts and panelists will share their personal accounts of their journey to the space program and how they helped to advance the industry. Following the panel discussion, attendees will be brought inside for a unique photo opportunity with panelists. The panel discussions are included with admission.

Women in Space Afternoon Tea, June 15 & 16 – 3:30 p.m.

The visitor complex will host a special, separately priced Women in Space Afternoon Tea with select panel participants each afternoon inside Chat With An Astronaut. During the tea, guests will enjoy hors d'oeuvres, tea and champagne as the space pioneers share their experiences with the audience in a small-group setting. Following the presentation, guests are invited to ask the panelists questions before taking a photo with them at the event’s conclusion. Attendees will also receive a keepsake item. Tickets to the Women in Space Afternoon Tea are $83 per person and can be purchased HERE

Afternoon tea participants include: June 15: Veteran astronaut Anna Fisher Veteran astronaut Kathy Thornton June 16: Veteran astronaut Anna Fisher Veteran astronaut Kay Hire Veteran astronaut and President of Sierra Space, Janet Kavandi

Noelle Zietsman, vice president and chief engineer for Boeing Exploration Systems

The Women in Space Panel and Women in Space Afternoon Tea are just two of several events planned throughout the summer to celebrate the important role women have played in the space program.

