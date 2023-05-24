HSN Offering “The Little Mermaid” Soundtrack CD with an Exclusive Bonus Track

Disney fans have been able to stream the soundtrack of the new live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid since last Friday, but if you’re looking to purchase a physical CD, you may want to go through HSN, as they are offering an exclusive bonus track.

What’s Happening:

One of the items available is the CD soundtrack to the film, which comes complete with an exclusive bonus track.

This track is called “Impossible Child” and is performed by Javier Bardem as King Triton, having been cut from the final film.

The song details King Triton’s frustrations, as a father, of raising a spirited daughter like Ariel.

As with all new songs in The Little Mermaid , it was written by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

it was written by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda. You can purchase the CD for yourself at HSN.com

Below is the full tracklist for the regular release of The Little Mermaid soundtrack, along with a Spotify playlist:

1. Triton’s Kingdom – Score

2. Part of Your World – Performed by Halle Bailey

3. Fathoms Below – Performed by Jonah Hauer-King, John Dagleish, Christopher Fairbank, and Ensemble

4. Part of Your World (Reprise) – Performed by Halle Bailey

5. Under the Sea – Performed by Daveed Diggs and Cast

6. Wild Uncharted Waters – Performed by Jonah Hauer-King

7. Poor Unfortunate Souls – Performed by Melissa McCarthy

8. For the First Time – Performed by Halle Bailey

9. Kiss the Girl – Performed by Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay and Ensemble

10. The Scuttlebutt – Performed by Awkwafina and Daveed Diggs

11. Eric’s Decision – Score

12. Vanessa’s Trick – Score

13. Part of Your World (Reprise II) – Performed by Halle Bailey

14. Kiss the Girl (Island Band Reprise) – Score

15. Finale – Score

The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, swims into theaters this Friday, May 26th. Be sure to check out our review of Disney’s latest live-action adaptation.