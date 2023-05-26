Mark Hamill Doesn’t “Have Any Expectations” of Returning For New Star Wars Film

There aren’t many actors who are as synonymous with a franchise as Mark Hamill is with Star Wars. However, despite some recent news seemingly opening a door for his return, Hamill doesn’t expect to be returning to a galaxy far, far away any time soon.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter the Last Jedi in 2017 with a sense of finality: “When I read [Episode] VIII , I knew it was over. So I was relishing every moment, but also saying goodbye to all those people that I had associated with over the years. So I still miss them.”

in 2017 with a sense of finality: However, Hamill has since returned o the franchise, once again bringing Luke Skywalker to life with the help of a double and deep fake technology for The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett .

and . Last month, at Star Wars Celebration in London, Daisy Ridley was announced to reprise her role as Rey

The film, which is set to be helmed by Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, would be a perfect opportunity for Hamill to return in the form of a Force ghost.

Hamill, however, has apparently searched his feelings and does not know that to be true: “No, I don’t have any expectations of that happening.”

Of course, there is still plenty of time for that to change but, for right now at least, we’ve got a bad feeling about this.

More on the new film: