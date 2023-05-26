Mark Hamill Doesn’t “Have Any Expectations” of Returning For New Star Wars Film

There aren’t many actors who are as synonymous with a franchise as Mark Hamill is with Star Wars. However, despite some recent news seemingly opening a door for his return, Hamill doesn’t expect to be returning to a galaxy far, far away any time soon.
- In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hamill discussed how he approached his role in Rian Johnson’s the Last Jedi in 2017 with a sense of finality:
- “When I read [Episode] VIII, I knew it was over. So I was relishing every moment, but also saying goodbye to all those people that I had associated with over the years. So I still miss them.”
- However, Hamill has since returned o the franchise, once again bringing Luke Skywalker to life with the help of a double and deep fake technology for The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.
- Last month, at Star Wars Celebration in London, Daisy Ridley was announced to reprise her role as Rey for a new film set 15 years after the sequel trilogy.
- The film, which is set to be helmed by Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, would be a perfect opportunity for Hamill to return in the form of a Force ghost.
- Hamill, however, has apparently searched his feelings and does not know that to be true:
- “No, I don’t have any expectations of that happening.”
- Of course, there is still plenty of time for that to change but, for right now at least, we’ve got a bad feeling about this.
More on the new film:
- Helmed by Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, this new film will focus on the New Jedi Order, and Daisy Ridley (who played Rey in the sequel trilogy, starting with Star Wars: The Force Awakens) will be returning to reprise her role.
- The new film will be set after the events of Episode IX, and while full plot and details were not unveiled, it is expected that Rey will be tasked with rebuilding the all-but-extinct Jedi.
- The film is based on a script from Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders). Obaid-Chinoy was previously attached to direct a script from screenwriters Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson, but those two reportedly left the project earlier this year.
- The announcement came at Star Wars Celebration from Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, who announced this project as one of three new Star Wars films, which will expand the Star Wars timeline into the future and the distant past, as well as exploring the war between the New Republic and the rise of the First Order from the sequel films. One of the films was also described as a “theatrical event” from Dave Filoni, that ties all the Star Wars series on Disney+ into the timeline.