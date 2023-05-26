Delicious Treats Inspired by “The Little Mermaid” Now Available at Disneyland and Walt Disney World

With the release of the live-action The Little Mermaid in theaters today, Disney has shared a list of special food items now available at Disneyland and Walt Disney World inspired by the film.

Beginning at Disneyland, we have the Purple Pineapple Shell Macaron (below), a purple macaron filled with blue pineapple buttercream and a chocolate pearl available at Edelweiss Snacks, and the Mermaid Strawberry Cake (above) at the Cappuccino Cart in Disney California Adventure

The Mermaid Classic Shake, a strawberry and blueberry shake topped with whipped cream & mermaid sprinkles is available at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes in Downtown Disney

Walt Disney World

Bubbles at Sea , a Gold Peak sweet green tea, lemon juice, pineapple and guava topped with boba pearls, and a splash of shimmer is available at multiple locations.

, a Gold Peak sweet green tea, lemon juice, pineapple and guava topped with boba pearls, and a splash of shimmer is available at multiple locations. At Disney Springs The Little Mermaid Sea Salt, Caramel and Chocolate Pop, a caramel sea salt pop with ocean fondant decor!

Over at the Magic Kingdom Divinely Diabolical, a fun twist on a classic cookies and cream shake, available for purchase at The Friar’s Nook.

Then head over to taste Part of Your World, a delicious DOLE Whip Strawberry swirled with Purple Cheesecake soft serve available at Storybook Treats.

Lastly, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios The Little Mermaid Donut Milk Shake, a mango-guava-ginger milkshake topped with whipped cream and a pineapple-mango seashell donut, available at Hollywood Scoops.

Guests at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World can now meet with Ariel from the live-action story. Check out our photos and video

The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, is in theaters now.