Photos / Video – Pipeline: The Surf Coaster Officially Opens at SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando’s newest coaster, Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, officially opened earlier this morning with a special dedication ceremony featuring Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

The opening ceremony began with a musical number inspired by teen surfing movies from the 1960s. We then hear remarks from Jerry Demings (Mayor, Orange County), Cassandra Matej (CEO, Visit Orlando) and Jon Peterson (President, SeaWorld Orlando). As part of the proceedings, Mayor Demings dedicated May 27th, 2023 as “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster Day” in Orange County, Florida. The coaster was then officially dedicated with a blast of confetti timed to the launch.

Watch Pipeline: The Surf Coaster Opening and Dedication

Heading on-board the attraction, guests “hang ten” on a unique surfboard ride vehicle that replicates the thrilling sensation of riding the waves. Take your position in the upright stance of a pro surfer and ride along a track stretching over 2,950 feet at speeds of up to 60 MPH, reaching an astounding height of 110 feet.

Be sure to check out our previous report for plenty of photos from the attraction, surrounding area and gift shop, as well as a rider cam and our initial reactions to this unique new coaster!

Pipeline: The Surf Coaster is now open daily at SeaWorld Orlando!