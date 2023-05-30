Photos: Reimagined Pixar Place Hotel Lobby and Gift Shop Revealed to Guests

Last week, we got new concept art for the transformation of Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel into the Pixar Place Hotel. Today we stopped by the hotel to see what has changed, and spoiler: it’s a lot! The refurbished lobby and gift shop have been partially revealed as the transformation continues.

The new paint job on the exterior of the hotel seems to be close to complete.

New decorative light fixtures have been installed on paths outside the hotel.

Lobby

The lobby will continue to evolve over the next few months and will begin to blend beloved Pixar imagery with the hotel’s contemporary setting. For now, while the updated architecture has been revealed, we’re still awaiting some more thematic touches, such as Pixar Lamp playfully balancing atop its ball, and a whimsical, colorful character-inspired mobile.

This potted plant stands where the old statue of surfer Goofy once stood, and will likely be replaced by the Pixar Lamp.

New furniture with Pixar-inspired coloring has been added throughout the lobby.

The check-in area has been expanded along with new, more open desks. New art, as well as concept art showcasing the future of the hotel decorates the area.

When the transformation is complete, iconic images from Pixar films will be at the front desk, with characters pictured larger than life in curated artwork.

Look down when you’re in the hotel, as various Pixar characters have been worked into the flooring – even characters from Elemental!

Currently, there’s no restaurant open at the hotel, however, there is a temporary vending area with grab & go options.

This fall, the hotel will unveil a new restaurant at the resort, Great Maple. This Southern California-based modern American eatery specializes in playful takes on upscale comfort food. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner all day, the ground-floor restaurant will be easily accessible to hotel guests, local diners and theme park goers. For now, the construction walls block off the former PCH Grill featuring concept art for Great Maple.

The restrooms in near the future Great Maple Restaurant feature Woody and Bo Peep on the signage.

Hotel Gift Shop

The former Mickey in Paradise gift shop has been renamed, likely temporarily, Hotel Gift Shop, featuring a lot of Pixar merchandise and artwork.

Disney has promised more details on the Pixar Place Hotel in the coming weeks and months, including a date for when the transformation will be complete, so stay tuned!