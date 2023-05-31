“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Merchandise Collections

Brooklyn's one and only Spider-Man returns! Disney is inviting fans to swing into action with Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy and a whole team of Spider-People when Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters on Friday, June 2nd.In anticipation and celebration of this theatrical release, fans of all ages can enjoy an expansive assortment of products from Hasbro, Funko, Our Universe, Her Universe, Loungefly, shopDisney and more. Let’s go!

Hasbro

Marvel Legends Series Spider-Punk

Hobie Brown is the British punk Spider-Man better known as Spider-Punk. This quality 6-inch scale Spider-Punk figure is inspired by his appearance in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse!

Cyborg Spider-Woman

Miles Morales

Spider-Gwen

Spider-Man 2099

The Spot

Peter B. Parker

Jessica Drew

Funko

POP Vinyl: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Spider-Gwen

Swing into action with Gwen Stacy as Pop! Spider-Gwen! This Super Hero is exploring the threads of the Multiverse web with her team of spider friends, and now their adventure has led to your Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse collection.

Bring the entire Spider-Verse to your home with exclusive Pop! figures from every corner of the internet!

Our Universe

Marvel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Miles Varsity Jacket

Why use your camouflage ability when you can stand out in this stylish piece?! Inspired by Miles Morales, this jacket features red faux leather sleeves and embroidered patches on the front, plus "Morales" and spider patches across the back. Comes with striped ribbed cuffs and hem, front pockets and front snap-button closures.

Her Universe

Marvel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Ghost-Spider Girls Hoodie (Plus Size)

An elite crew with all the best Spider-People in it would not be complete without Ghost-Spider! From Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, this cropped hoodie is modeled after Gwen Stacy's costume. It features black, white and pink color blocking, plus blue web designs on the sleeves and her spider logo printed on the back.

Complete your Super Hero look with the matching leggings. (sold separately)

Loungefly

Spider-Punk Cosplay Mini Backpack

Get ready to shred! Giving shape to a Spider-Man from another universe, the front of this bag shows Spider-Punk’s grungy facemask complete with a metal spike mohawk. On the bag’s front zipper pocket, a tattered shirt appears beneath a jacket that sports pin-back buttons on the collar. Look closely and you’ll find an enamel zipper charm in the shape of a safety pin. Studded shoulder straps tie the look together, and the back features a spray-painted spider logo near emblems from Spider-Punk’s story.

shopDisney

Miles Morales Web-Shooters – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Miles Morales' fans will be fired up by this pair of web-shooters, which includes a light-up Miles Morales' icon. These accessories can launch the included darts up to 10 feet so fans can create their own Spidey action scenes!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) comes to theaters on June 2, 2023