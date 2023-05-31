Trailer and Key Art Released for the Disney+ Original Movie “World’s Best” Streaming June 23rd

The trailer and key art have been released for the Disney+ original movie World’s Best, which will debut on June 23rd.

What's Happening:

The trailer and key art for the Disney+ Original Movie World’s Best , an all-new hip-hop musical comedy adventure, produced by the director of Hamilton , are available now.

, an all-new hip-hop musical comedy adventure, produced by the director of , are available now. The film, co-written, co-executive produced and starring Utkarsh Ambudkar ( Ghosts, Free Guy ), who co-wrote the film’s original songs, and directed by radiation oncologist turned filmmaker Roshan Sethi ( 7 Days ), will stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning June 23rd.

), who co-wrote the film’s original songs, and directed by radiation oncologist turned filmmaker Roshan Sethi ( ), will stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning June 23rd. World’s Best was written by Jamie King & Ambudkar, with original songs by Ambudkar and Charlie Wilder.

was written by Jamie King & Ambudkar, with original songs by Ambudkar and Charlie Wilder. Produced by Thomas Kail, who directed the Broadway smash Hamilton and produced and directed the 2020 film version, and Kate Sullivan, the film reunites Kail and Ambudkar who first collaborated as director and performer, respectively, of the improvisational hip-hop comedy musical group Freestyle Love Supreme.

About World’s Best:

, 12-year-old mathematics genius Prem Patel (Manny Magnus), in the midst of navigating the tumultuous hardships of adolescence, discovers his recently deceased father was a famous rapper and immediately sets out to pursue a career for himself as a rap superstar. While his actions may appear reckless and the quickest way for him to lose everything, Prem, empowered by imaginative hip-hop music-fueled fantasies where he performs with his father (Ambudkar), is determined to find out if hip-hop truly is in his DNA.

As his father always used to say, “the world’s best never rest.”

Cast:

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Manny Magnus

Punam Patel

Jake Choi

Max Malas

Piper Wallace

Kayla Njeri

Dorian Giordano

Kathryn Greenwood

Christopher Jackson

Doug E. Fresh