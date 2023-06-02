“Amphibia” Creator Matt Braly To Appear At Southern California Barnes & Noble For Signing Event

Creator of the hit Disney Channel series, Amphibia, will be on hand to sign copies of the book, Marcy’s Journal: A Guide to Amphibia at a Southern California Barnes & Noble later this month.

What’s Happening:

Fans of the hit Disney Channel series, Amphibia , can head to Barnes & Noble – The Grove at Farmers Market on June 24, 2023, in Southern California as they welcome animator, storyboard artist, director, writer, and producer, best known for creating and executive-producing the Disney animated series Amphibia, as well as directing on Gravity Falls and Big City Greens , Matt Braly, to the store to discuss and sign MARCY'S JOURNAL: A GUIDE TO AMPHIBIA .

fan! Joining Matt will be comedy and animation writer Adam Colas, illustrator Catherine Sukiman, and graphic designer Sol DeLeo.

The event, previously canceled, has been scheduled for the new June 24th date with Braly taking to social media sharing that he has been told that previous ticket holders can attend on the new date with their previous ticket.

Tickets for the special event are currently available at EventBrite

Amphibia, a “frog-out-of-water” animated comedy series originally debuted on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. Leaping into the fantastical world of Amphibia, the series chronicles the adventures of independent and fearless teen Anne Boonchuy (voiced by Brenda Song) after she is magically transported to a rural marshland full of frog people and meets the excitable young frog Sprig Plantar and his family. Created and executive produced by Annie Award-winner Matt Braly (Gravity Falls ), the series is inspired by his heritage, family and childhood trips to Bangkok, Thailand.

