Photos: New Disney100 Jungle Cruise Dessert Bowl Available at Disneyland

The Disney100 celebration continues at Disneyland and of all the ways to celebrate, this one is definitely the most… recent. A new Disney100 Jungle Cruise dessert bowl is now available at Disneyland.
- This new Disney100 Jungle Cruise dessert bowl features the platinum color scheme of the celebration on one of the iconic Jungle Cruise riverboats.
- The new souvenir is available for purchase at the Tropical Hideaway for $25.49 and it comes with a Dole Whip at time of purchase.
More on Disney100:
- The Walt Disney Company marks its 100th anniversary this year, and the Disneyland Resort is commemorating the milestone with new experiences, entertainment and more throughout 2023.
- Disney100 celebrates incredible storytellers and creators, along with the fans and families who’ve brought Disney into their hearts, as they together spark the magic and wonder of Disney. This celebration honors the journey we’ve been on and the memories we’ve created together, and it will bring new experiences with beloved characters along with heartwarming new stories.
- While the Disney100 celebration has been going on at Disneyland for some time now, Walt Disney World announced recently that EPCOT will play host to the festivities on the east coast in late 2023.