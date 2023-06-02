Photos: New Disney100 Jungle Cruise Dessert Bowl Available at Disneyland

The Disney100 celebration continues at Disneyland and of all the ways to celebrate, this one is definitely the most… recent. A new Disney100 Jungle Cruise dessert bowl is now available at Disneyland.

This new Disney100 Jungle Cruise dessert bowl features the platinum color scheme of the celebration on one of the iconic Jungle Cruise riverboats.

The new souvenir is available for purchase at the Tropical Hideaway for $25.49 and it comes with a Dole Whip at time of purchase.

There’s a new #Disney100 #JungleCruise dresser bowl available at Tropical Hideaway, updating the color scheme of the previously available version. #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/fjsioJ7y0F — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) June 2, 2023

